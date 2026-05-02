Sosa went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

It was Sosa's first multi-hit game since joining the Blue Jays via trade from the White Sox on April 13. Across 34 trips to the plate with Toronto, Sosa has a .281/.273/.375 slash line with three doubles, four RBI, four runs scored and a 0:6 BB:K. He's serving as the team's super-utility infielder.