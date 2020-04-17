Shoemaker has been able to throw regularly at a bullpen facility near his home while the season remains suspended, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

Keeping his arm in shape is important for Shoemaker -- the veteran right-hander has thrown only 137.1 innings over the last three seasons due to a variety of injuries, so ramping back up quickly and safely once MLB resumes operations could be a bigger challenge for him than other pitchers. Assuming he doesn't break down again, however, Shoemaker's expected to fill a mid-rotation role for the Jays in 2020.