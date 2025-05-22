Straw will start in center field and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Padres.
With George Springer receiving the day off and Daulton Varsho serving as Toronto's designated hitter while Anthony Santander (hip) takes a seat, the Blue Jays will have room in the outfield for Straw in the series finale. Straw will be getting his first start since last Thursday after logging just three at-bats off the bench over the Blue Jays' subsequent five games.
