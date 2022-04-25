Pearson (illness) is preparing for a "bulky role" according to general manager Ross Atkins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Pearson is still building up to speed after missing the start of the season due to mononucleosis. He's scheduled for his second live batting practice session later this week. While he's seemingly still viewed as a starter long-term and could head to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy, the Blue Jays seem to view his best path to immediate major-league usefulness as coming in a multi-inning relief role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated for another live BP•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Live BP on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Bullpen session scheduled•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Close to mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Increases throwing distance•
-
Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Slated to build up as starter•