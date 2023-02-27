Pearson topped out at 100.8 mph with his fastball during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Mike Wilner of The Toronto Star reports.

The line in the box score was less impressive, as the right-hander allowed one run on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch over one inning, but Pearson did strike out the side while tossing 18 of 31 pitches for strikes. The one-time top prospect has had his development derailed by multiple injuries and the Blue Jays might have given up on the idea of him holding up under a starter's workload, but Pearson still has a chance to make an impact in the majors as a high-leverage reliever if he can stay healthy in 2023.