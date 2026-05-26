Blue Jays' Nathan Lukes: Three hits in return

Lukes went 3-for-4 in Monday's loss to the Marlins.

Seeing his first big-league action since late April, Lukes got the start in center field and hit second while Daulton Varsho got a breather. Lukes had been heating up prior to straining his hamstring, and over his last eight games for the Jays he's batting .560 (14-for-25) with four doubles. The 31-year-old should have a regular spot in an outfield corner as Toronto mixes and matches with Jesus Sanchez and Yohendrick Pinango, with Myles Straw also available as a short-side platoon option.