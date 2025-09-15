Blue Jays' Nick Sandlin: Continuing throwing progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandlin (elbow) threw a bullpen session over the weekend and will throw another one later this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sandlin has been sidelined since before the All-Star break with right shoulder inflammation and encountered multiple setbacks, but he's not giving up hope on a late-season return. The righty has posted a 2.20 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 16.1 frames this season out of the Blue Jays' bullpen.
