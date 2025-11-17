Sandlin (elbow) elected to become a free agent Monday.

Sandlin cleared waivers after being removed from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster and has opted for free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 28-year-old missed much of the 2025 season with a right elbow injury and it's unclear what his current health status is. With a career 3.19 ERA and 27.3 percent strikeout rate over parts of five major-league seasons, Sandlin will draw plenty of free-agent interest as long as his medicals come back clean.