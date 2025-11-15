Blue Jays' Nick Sandlin: Removed from 40-man
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sandlin (elbow) cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Sandlin was effective in the big leagues in 2025, turning in a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 16.1 regular-season innings with the Jays. However, right elbow inflammation sent him to the injured list in early July, and multiple setbacks in his recovery prevented him from returning. The 28-year-old righty will likely elect free agency and could attract significant attention after posting a 3.19 ERA through his first five MLB seasons.
