The Angels signed Sandlin (elbow) to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sandlin was limited to only 19 appearances in 2025 for the Blue Jays due to elbow trouble, with the last of those outings coming before the All-Star break. It's unclear whether he will have restrictions in spring training, but Sandlin boasts a career 3.19 ERA and 27.3 percent strikeout rate, so he'll have a good shot to make the Opening Day roster, if healthy.