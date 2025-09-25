Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Back with Jays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays recalled Schultz from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
With Jose Berrios on the shelf with elbow inflammation, the Jays will turn to Schultz to give the club another multi-inning relief option for the final few regular-season contests. The 27-year-old righty owns a 4.38 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 24.2 innings with Toronto this season.
