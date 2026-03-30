default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Schultz (elbow) struck out two and allowed no hits and one walk over 1.2 scoreless innings in his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Rochester.

The appearance was Schultz's first since Feb. 28, after he had missed the final three weeks of the Grapefruit League due to right elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old will likely make at least another rehab appearance or two before returning from the injured list. While the Nationals will likely use him in lower-leverage spots initially once he's activated, Schultz could quickly move his way into a more prominent role if he pitches well early on, given the lack of established options in the bullpen.

More News