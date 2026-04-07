Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Returns from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals activated Schultz (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Schultz missed much of spring training and the start of the season while recuperating from right elbow inflammation, but he's ready to go after making three rehab appearances. He was claimed off waivers by the Nationals over the offseason and is likely slated for a middle relief role.
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