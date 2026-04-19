Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Schultz threw three innings and 48 pitches Friday, a long enough outing that he will likely be unavailable for a few days. The Nationals' bullpen was taxed heavily again Saturday, likely creating a need for fresh arms Sunday. Schultz has been fairly effective across 8.0 innings this season, and he'll almost certainly be back in the majors at some point this season.