Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Shuttled to Rochester
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Schultz threw three innings and 48 pitches Friday, a long enough outing that he will likely be unavailable for a few days. The Nationals' bullpen was taxed heavily again Saturday, likely creating a need for fresh arms Sunday. Schultz has been fairly effective across 8.0 innings this season, and he'll almost certainly be back in the majors at some point this season.
More News
-
Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Returns from injured list•
-
Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Kicks off rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Officially placed on 15-day IL•
-
Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Headed for IL•
-
Nationals' Paxton Schultz: Claimed by Nationals•
-
Blue Jays' Paxton Schultz: Designated for assignment•