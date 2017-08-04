Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Gets called up Friday
Lopez was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.
With Miguel Montero (groin) hitting the disabled list, Lopez gets the call to the show to add some needed depth at catcher. Lopez's call-up marks his first stint in the major leagues since an eight-game stretch with the Reds last season. He was slashing .293/.368/.551 over 59 games at Triple-A Buffalo prior to his promotion.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Expected to receive call-up•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Jumps up to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Raffy Lopez: Inks minor league deal with Toronto•
-
Reds' Raffy Lopez: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Rafael Lopez: Called up to majors•
-
Tigers' Rafael Lopez: Optioned to minor league camp•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...