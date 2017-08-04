Lopez was recalled by the Blue Jays on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

With Miguel Montero (groin) hitting the disabled list, Lopez gets the call to the show to add some needed depth at catcher. Lopez's call-up marks his first stint in the major leagues since an eight-game stretch with the Reds last season. He was slashing .293/.368/.551 over 59 games at Triple-A Buffalo prior to his promotion.