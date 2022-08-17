Stripling (hip) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Orioles.
Stripling was on the injured list since Aug. 3 due to a right glute/hip strain but made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Buffalo last week and struck out three in five scoreless innings. The right-hander will return after a minimal IL stint as Wednesday's starter at home against the Orioles.
