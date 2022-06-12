Stripling (3-1) earned the victory Sunday in Detroit, striking out four in six scoreless innings while allowing one hit.

Striping faced the minimum in his six innings, inducing two double-play ground balls that erased the two baserunners (one reaching on an error) he allowed. It was his second straight start where he allowed one hit and no runs while pitching at least five innings. Stripling has split time between the rotation and the bullpen but is attempting to cement his spot as a starter with a 2.81 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 24:2 K:BB in that role. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against the Yankees.