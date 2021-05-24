Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo confirmed Stripling would serve as a primary pitcher behind opener Trent Thornton in Monday's game against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Thornton will likely work the first 2-to-3 innings of the contest before the Blue Jays turn the game over to Stripling. The transition from a traditional starting gig to a bulk-reliever role can only help Stripling, who has posted a 7.20 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through his first six outings.