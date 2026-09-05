Manager John Schneider said Saturday that he hopes Bieber (shoulder) will be cleared to throw off a mound sometime next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bieber has been on the shelf with a right teres major strain since Aug. 25. He began throwing off flat ground Friday and will likely require another flat-ground session or two before moving to a mound. With slightly more than three weeks remaining in the regular season, it's more likely that the 31-year-old righty will have to wait until the postseason before rejoining the Blue Jays' pitching staff.