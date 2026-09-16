Bieber's (shoulder) bullpen session has been pushed back again to either Friday or Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Bieber was initially slated to throw off the mound Tuesday, but that got pushed back to Wednesday and now his bullpen session has been delayed again. The right-hander did throw on flat ground Tuesday, and he's still aiming to return before the curtains close on the regular season. Bieber hasn't pitched since Aug. 20 due to right shoulder inflammation, so even if he does return next week his workload would be relatively limited.