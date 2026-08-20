Bieber (5-2) notched the win against Tampa Bay on Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Bieber authored arguably his finest performance of the season so far, spinning seven innings of one-run ball versus the first-place Rays. The right-hander matched a season high in innings and registered a season-best seven punchouts, throwing at least 5.2 innings in his fourth straight start as well. Bieber will try to further improve on a 4.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 44:24 K:BB over 55.2 innings in his next scheduled appearance, which is projected to be a favorable home draw versus the Royals.