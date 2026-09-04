Bieber (shoulder) was scheduled to throw off flat ground Thursday, but he remains without a timeline for his return to game action, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays have just 21 games left on their regular-season schedule, and it's looking increasingly likely that if Bieber pitches again this year, it will have to be in the playoffs. The veteran righty was just starting to find his form when he was shut down in late August with teres major inflammation, recording four quality starts in seven outings after the All-Star break with a 2.84 ERA and 1.13 WHIP over 38 innings.