Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Better in second start

Bieber did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Bieber got off to a rocky start Sunday, giving up a home run to Joc Pederson on the first pitch he threw in the game. However, he'd manage to settle in and hold the Rangers without another run until the sixth inning. It's certainly a step in the right direction for Bieber, who gave up four runs on nine hits (including three homers) in just 3.2 innings in his first start of the season against the Astros, after he spent the first three months of the year on the IL with an elbow issue. Bieber will look to build on Sunday's outing in his next start, currently slated to come on the road against the Mariners.