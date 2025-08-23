Bieber (1-0) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Bieber gave up a solo shot in the third but was otherwise sharp in his first major-league start since last April. The 30-year-old tossed 55 of 87 pitches for strikes and racked up 15 whiffs, highlighted by seven on his slider. He looks fully healthy after a lengthy rehab stint and is lined up for a home matchup with the Twins next week.