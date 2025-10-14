Bieber will start Wednesday's Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Mariners, Nick Camino of WKYC Channel 3 Cleveland reports.

Bieber was unable to provide the Blue Jays with much stability during his last outing in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees, surrendering three runs (two earned) over 2.2 innings of work. Toronto desperately needs Bieber to come through with a quality appearance in Seattle after dropping the first two games of the ALCS at home, though he'll likely be on a short leash considering the club can't afford to go down 3-0 in the series.