Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Placement on IL made official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays placed Bieber (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Bieber has dealt with what had been referred to as forearm fatigue dating back to last season, but the Blue Jays have listed right elbow inflammation as his injury designation. The veteran hurler has been throwing on flat ground, but it's unclear when he'll be ready for mound work and a rehab assignment. A clearer picture of Bieber's status should be available in the coming weeks.
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