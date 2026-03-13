Bieber (forearm) will continue throwing from flat ground over the next several days and will be reevaluated late next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bieber has yet to progress to mound work this spring, and he'll need to wait at least another five-to-seven days before something changes. The Blue Jays have been slow-playing Bieber's return to the mound after he dealt with forearm fatigue last season. Bieber has already been ruled out for Opening Day, and he'll likely need at least six weeks to build up once he's actually cleared to start throwing normal bullpen sessions.