Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Earns third win

Bieber (3-2) earned the win Monday, allowing one run on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out six.

Bieber allowed plenty of traffic on the bases but was ultimately able to limit the damage to just one run en route to picking up the win. Monday was a much better showing than the right-hander's previous start, when he surrendered four runs fueled by six walks without escaping the first inning Tuesday against the Nationals. The 31-year-old has mostly struggled since making his season debut June 23, posting a 5.11 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB across 37 innings (eight starts). Bieber's next outing is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Phillies.