Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: No timetable for mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bieber (forearm) had a heavy flat-ground throwing day Friday, but there remains no timetable for when he will throw from the mound, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that "all reports are good" on Bieber, who is "champing at the bit." It's clear, however, that Toronto will continue to proceed cautiously with the right-hander as he works his way back from last year's forearm fatigue. Bieber has already been ruled out for Opening Day, and given where he's at in his throwing program, a minimum stay on the injured list seems unlikely.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Throwing from 120 feet•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Will open on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Coming back from forearm fatigue•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Workload could be eyed this spring•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Staying in Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Takes win in Game 4•