Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Officially returning Monday

Bieber (elbow) will return from the injured list to start Monday's game against Houston, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider has previously hinted that Bieber would be coming off the injured list Monday, but the team wanted to see him throw one last bullpen session Saturday before making it official. The 31-year-old righty has made five rehab appearances across three affiliates since beginning his rehab assignment in late May, posting a 6.88 ERA and 1.88 WHIP with a 14:5 K:BB across 17 innings. He threw 80 pitches in five frames during his last appearance, so he could avoid making his season debut under a workload restriction.