Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Rough return to rotation

Bieber didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Astros, coughing up four runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- over 3.2 innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

Making his first start of the season after recovering from elbow trouble that cropped up in spring training, Bieber didn't look sharp and served up back-to-back-to-back homers to Yainer Diaz, Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell in the fourth inning, with Trammell's blast reaching the upper deck at the Rogers Centre down the right-field line. The Blue Jays will be patient with Bieber, especially given their lack of healthy alternatives in the rotation, but there's little reason to have the veteran right-hander active in fantasy leagues until he shows some consistency. He's set to make his next start at home this weekend against the Rangers.