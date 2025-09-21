Bieber (3-2) conceded two runs on four hits and one walk over 6.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against Kansas City. He struck out four.

The Toronto right-hander picked up his second consecutive quality start, as both runs he yielded scored on back-to-back solo homers in the fourth. Bieber gave up the pair of long balls to Bobby Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino. The former Cy Young Award winner has been splendid in his 35.1 total innings, pitching to a 3.57 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB. Bieber is tentatively slated to make his final start of the season at home against the Red Sox next week; however, that could change if the Blue Jays shuffle around their rotation in preparation for the playoffs.