Miles picked up the save Tuesday against the A's, striking out three over two perfect innings.

Blue Jays closer Louis Varland threw 24 pitches in Monday's series opener, so it was Miles that stayed in for the ninth inning Tuesday after firing a clean eighth. It's the second save of the season for the rookie right-hander, who has made 45 appearances (six starts) this year and has excelled as a versatile arm with a 2.77 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 81:21 K:BB over 87.2 innings. Miles hasn't given up a run in his past 12 outings and has allowed just seven hits and one walk during that span.