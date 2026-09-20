Miles is slated to start Sunday's game against the Rangers in Arlington, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Miles will pick up his eighth start of the season, but he hasn't covered more than two innings in any appearance since the beginning of August and is unlikely to work more than once through the batting order before turning the game over to the bullpen. Spencer Arrighetti will be available to pitch on four days' rest and could be called upon to cover multiple frames once Miles exits the contest, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca.