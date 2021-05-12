Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Hatch (elbow) would throw a simulated game Thursday consisting of about 2-to-3 innings, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Hatch is ready to move on to the next phase of his rehab from a right elbow impingement, which has sidelined him since late in spring training. Due to his extended shutdown, Hatch will likely throw at least one more simulated game after Thursday's before the Blue Jays send him out for a minor-league rehab assignment. Hatch is unlikely to be activated from the 60-day injured list before the end of May.