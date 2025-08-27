Hatch made his most recent appearance in long relief during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the White Sox, striking out five over five innings while allowing three hits and no walks.

After tossing five innings of one-run ball in a winning effort over the Tigers in his first start of the season back on Aug. 17, Hatch shifted back to the bullpen last weekend while the Twins added a pair of trade-deadline pickups -- Mick Abel and Taj Bradley -- into the rotation. With Abel getting tagged for six runs over three innings Saturday in his team debut, Hatch effectively piggybacked him in the outing, even though that wasn't necessarily the Twins' plan heading into the day. Abel nor Bradley aren't guaranteed second turns through the rotation, but in spite of his strong performance Saturday, Hatch could end up sticking in the bullpen moving forward. The Twins will get another starter in Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) back from the injured list to start Wednesday's game in Toronto, and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) could be ready to come off the IL next week to further bolster the rotation.