Hatch signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.

After spending the 2024 season in Japan, Hatch returned to MLB in 2025 but struggled to find success, finishing the year with a 5.82 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 34 innings between the Royals and Twins. The 31-year-old will now aim to bounce back with the D-backs, but he'll likely have to prove himself at Triple-A Reno before getting a chance to join Arizona's pitching staff.