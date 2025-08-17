Hatch is slated to start Sunday's game against the Tigers at Target Field, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Minnesota will have a couple of holes in its rotation until Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) and Pablo Lopez (shoulder) return from the injured list, so the team will turn to Hatch to fill one of the vacancies Sunday. Hatch should be able to provide the Twins with a decent amount of length after he made a pair of 4.1-inning bulk-relief appearances in his first two games with Minnesota since being claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Aug. 4. Between his stops with the Twins and Royals, Hatch owns a 5.59 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 6:8 K:BB in 9.2 innings over three outings.