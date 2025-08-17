Hatch (2-0) earned the win Sunday over the Tigers, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Hatch, making his first start this season, was impressive against a Detroit team that had scored 15 runs in their previous two games. In 13.2 innings with Minnesota, Hatch has pitched to a 3.29 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 9:11 K:BB. The 30-year-old right-hander could get another look in the rotation while Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) and Matt Festa (shoulder) are sidelined. Hatch would tentatively line up for a road matchup with the White Sox in his next outing.