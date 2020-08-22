Hatch (1-1) picked up his first big-league win in Friday's extra-inning victory over the Rays, allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

He entered the game with the score tied 4-4, then become the pitcher of record when the Jays surged ahead in the 10th. Hatch continues to impress, posting a 2.13 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through his first 12.2 major-league innings with a win and two holds in seven appearances. The 25-year-old should eventually transition back to the rotation at some point down the road, but for now he's part of a dynamic young long relief crew for Toronto that includes Anthony Kay and Ryan Borucki.