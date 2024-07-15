Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

After surrendering a 7-0 lead in the fifth, Guerrero swung the momentum back in the Blue Jays direction with a monstrous solo home run to center field in the seventh to put his team back up 8-7 and the score would hold there. The home run was his first this month and his eighth three-hit performance of the year. After a blistering end to June, Guerrero has cooled off a bit in July and is slashing .229/.250/.354 with his one homer, eight RBI and seven runs scored in 50 plate appearances. He'll head into the break slashing .288/.359/.456 and leads the Blue Jays in home runs (14), RBI (55) and runs scored (47) among other batting categories.