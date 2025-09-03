Pinango is slashing .295/.382/.443 with one home run and a 16:12 K:BB in his last 26 games for Triple-A Buffalo.

The lefty-hitting Pinango has been a hair below league average (98 wRC+) since getting promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A on June 1, but he's been better of late. As a left-field only prospect, there's significant pressure on Pinango to make an offensive impact, and he had a strong showing in a repeat of Double-A this year (.298/.406/.522 slash line, 169 wRC+). Pinango may be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.