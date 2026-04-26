Pinango is starting in left field and batting seventh against Cleveland on Sunday.

Pinango got off to a nice start with Triple-A Buffalo this season, posting an .858 OPS with three homers, 13 RBI and two stolen bases over his first 22 games. He was summoned to the big-league club for the first time Saturday after Nathan Lukes (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. Pinango will get his first chance to show off his skill set with the Blue Jays on Sunday, and he'll be initially facing off against Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi.