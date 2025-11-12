The Rays released Seymour on Wednesday so that he could pursue an opportunity to play in Asia.

Tampa Bay designated Seymour for assignment Thursday, and rather than looking for another opportunity with an MLB club, the 27-year-old will take his talents across the Pacific Ocean. Seymour posted a .535 OPS in 83 plate appearances with the Rays in 2025, but he slashed .263/.327/.553 with 30 homers, 87 RBI and 70 runs scored across 105 games at Triple-A Durham.