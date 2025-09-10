default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Seymour is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Seymour will take a seat for the fourth game in a row, with three of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. He appears to have settled into a reserve role while the Rays give Richie Palacios a look as their primary option at first base. Since his Aug. 15 call-up from Triple-A Durham, Seymour has slashed .200/.238/.300 with a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in 42 plate appearances.

More News