Seymour is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Seymour will take a seat for the fourth game in a row, with three of his absences coming against right-handed pitching. He appears to have settled into a reserve role while the Rays give Richie Palacios a look as their primary option at first base. Since his Aug. 15 call-up from Triple-A Durham, Seymour has slashed .200/.238/.300 with a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in 42 plate appearances.