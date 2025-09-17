Seymour will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seymour appears to have re-emerged as the Rays' preferred option at first base, as he'll pick up his fourth start in Tampa Bay's last five matchups with right-handed pitchers. The rookie is still slashing a lowly .208/.236/.321 over 55 plate appearances in the majors this season and will be at risk of losing out on his strong-side platoon role if Jonathan Aranda (wrist) returns from the injured list next week.