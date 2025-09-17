Rays' Bob Seymour: Regaining strong-side platoon role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Seymour will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Seymour appears to have re-emerged as the Rays' preferred option at first base, as he'll pick up his fourth start in Tampa Bay's last five matchups with right-handed pitchers. The rookie is still slashing a lowly .208/.236/.321 over 55 plate appearances in the majors this season and will be at risk of losing out on his strong-side platoon role if Jonathan Aranda (wrist) returns from the injured list next week.