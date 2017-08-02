Braves' Adonis Garcia: Remains weeks away from return
Garcia (finger) is still a couple of weeks away from returning from the disabled list, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Garcia went under the knife to help heal his injured left ring finger back in June, and it appears that he's roughly on pace with his original two-month timetable. No word has come forth as to how much he's ramped up his activity level, although things should come clearer as his return date approaches.
More News
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Faces two-month absence following surgery•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Heads to DL•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Deemed available off bench Wednesday•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Sidelined with apparent wrist issue•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Rides pine Wednesday•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Takes seat Monday•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...