Garcia (finger) is still a couple of weeks away from returning from the disabled list, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Garcia went under the knife to help heal his injured left ring finger back in June, and it appears that he's roughly on pace with his original two-month timetable. No word has come forth as to how much he's ramped up his activity level, although things should come clearer as his return date approaches.

