Braves' Adonis Garcia: Rehab assignment in sight
Garcia (finger) is expected to go on a rehab assignment next week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The tentative plan is that Garcia will go on a rehab assignment next week and aim to come off the disabled list early September. However, with Brandon Phillips currently spending time at third base, Garcia could have a hard time finding consistent playing time upon his eventual activation.
