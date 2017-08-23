Play

Garcia (finger) is expected to go on a rehab assignment next week, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The tentative plan is that Garcia will go on a rehab assignment next week and aim to come off the disabled list early September. However, with Brandon Phillips currently spending time at third base, Garcia could have a hard time finding consistent playing time upon his eventual activation.

