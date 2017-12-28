Adonis Garcia: Heading overseas
Garcia agreed to a deal with the LG Twins of the KBO League in South Korea, Marcos Grunfeld of Sportsvenezuela.com reports.
Garcia will look for success overseas after spending the last three years playing at the major-league level with the Braves. Following a solid 2016 campaign, the third baseman missed a bunch of time this past year due to a finger injury that required surgery, and also an Achilles tendon ailment that kept him out for a couple weeks. All in all, the 32-year-old slashed .237/.273/.347 with five home runs and 19 RBI, but it was apparent that Garcia had lost whatever sort of role he obtained by the end of the season.
More News
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Officially reinstated from DL•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Returns from DL•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Could return next week•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Rehab assignment in sight•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Remains weeks away from return•
-
Braves' Adonis Garcia: Faces two-month absence following surgery•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...