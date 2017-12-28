Garcia agreed to a deal with the LG Twins of the KBO League in South Korea, Marcos Grunfeld of Sportsvenezuela.com reports.

Garcia will look for success overseas after spending the last three years playing at the major-league level with the Braves. Following a solid 2016 campaign, the third baseman missed a bunch of time this past year due to a finger injury that required surgery, and also an Achilles tendon ailment that kept him out for a couple weeks. All in all, the 32-year-old slashed .237/.273/.347 with five home runs and 19 RBI, but it was apparent that Garcia had lost whatever sort of role he obtained by the end of the season.