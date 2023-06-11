Smith-Shawver is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday versus the Tigers in Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The 20-year-old rookie will receive a second turn through the rotation after he held his own during his first MLB start this past Friday versus the Nationals, covering 5.1 innings and striking out two while allowing two unearned runs on three hits and two walks. Due to Smith-Shawver's age, Atlanta will almost certainly manage his innings to some degree this season, but he should have some stability in the big-league rotation while Max Fried (forearm) and Kyle Wright (shoulder) are both likely several weeks away from returning from the injured list.